Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Centamin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

CELTF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.88. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

