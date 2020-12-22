Centric Cash (CNS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $120,507.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $133,741.00 and $120,507.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 785,987,988 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com.

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

