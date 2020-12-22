Centrus Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,150 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical volume of 92 put options.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24).

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter.

LEU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment supplies various components of nuclear fuel to utilities. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers.

