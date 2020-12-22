Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 809,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,365,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.51.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

