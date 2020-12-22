Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Cerner has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cerner to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

