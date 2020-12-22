Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.05

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 85596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The company had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,088.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $330,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $421,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,895 in the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cerus by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 132,228 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cerus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

