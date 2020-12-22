Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.32. 9,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 15,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.69.

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

