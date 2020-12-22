CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:CFACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 23rd. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

