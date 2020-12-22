Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $265.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Shares of CRL opened at $250.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $257.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

