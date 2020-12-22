Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 224,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 51.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 536,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

