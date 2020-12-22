Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 197,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Nordstrom worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

