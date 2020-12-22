Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Alamo Group worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALG. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

ALG opened at $137.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $145.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

