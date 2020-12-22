Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Safehold worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Safehold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Safehold by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $249,939.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,655,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,153,883.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 18,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,454 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $75.09.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.