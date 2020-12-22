Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.65. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,595 shares of company stock worth $1,637,747. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

