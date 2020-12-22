Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CGIFF stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.