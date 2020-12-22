Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has C$9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHE.UN. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.17.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$5.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49. The firm has a market cap of C$524.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.24. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.90%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

