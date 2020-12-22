Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Chevron by 338.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 100.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

CVX stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.