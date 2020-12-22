Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.94.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $107.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.97 and a beta of 0.23. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,109 shares of company stock worth $33,489,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

