China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.14

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $16.74. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 27,426 shares trading hands.

CYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $672.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

