CIBC Cuts KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$12.00

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KPT. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

KPT stock opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.15 million and a P/E ratio of 148.27. KP Tissue Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.15 million. Analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

