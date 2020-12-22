Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Sell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised CommScope from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.69.

CommScope stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 803.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

