Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $513.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.70.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $19.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,671. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $466.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,000 shares of company stock worth $128,972,860. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

