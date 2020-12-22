Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $36.81. Approximately 157,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 184,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $610.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at $1,994,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 21.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

