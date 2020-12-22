Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.