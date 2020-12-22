CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces None Dividend of $2.50

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

CME stock opened at $181.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.43 and its 200-day moving average is $169.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,109. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

