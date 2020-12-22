Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 21,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $418,968.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 318.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

