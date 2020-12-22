Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COCP) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. 3,310,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,071,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth $2,656,000.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

