Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTSH. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,359,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

