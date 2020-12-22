Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $13.32. Colonnade Acquisition shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 160,020 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Colonnade Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:CLA)

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

