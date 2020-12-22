Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLPBY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2791 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

