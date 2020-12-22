Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,705,000 after buying an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.