Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,705,000 after buying an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.