Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.