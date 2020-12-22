Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

CMCO stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $929.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

