Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

