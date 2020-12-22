Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CODYY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 185,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

