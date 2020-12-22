Comparing Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 11.69% 7.79% 0.68% Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Raiffeisen Bank International and Compass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 1 3 2 0 2.17 Compass Group 2 6 7 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Compass Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $5.85 billion 1.14 $1.37 billion N/A N/A Compass Group $25.75 billion 1.31 $171.78 million $0.24 78.75

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass Group beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services; execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services. In addition, the company provides trade finance, working capital finance, export finance, real estate finance, commodity and structured trade finance, project finance, and supply chain finance products, as well as credit and preload cards. Further, it offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit; documentary collection products; hedging services; factoring services; and loan syndication services, as well as fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for both corporate and institutional customers. Additionally, the company arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. It has 2,040 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

