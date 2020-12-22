Compound Hits Market Cap of $621.84 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Compound has a total market capitalization of $621.84 million and $138.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $141.55 or 0.00624101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 190% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,392,932 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

