Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,646.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPSI. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $395.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

