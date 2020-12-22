Constellation (DAG) Hits Market Cap of $10.89 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. Constellation has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $189,381.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00354625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026819 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.