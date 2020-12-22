Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTTAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

