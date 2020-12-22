Contrasting Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Sciences and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 0 4 3 0 2.43 NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $131.86, indicating a potential downside of 11.78%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $46.80, indicating a potential downside of 33.47%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and NanoString Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$47.37 million ($1.25) -119.58 NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 24.68 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -36.45

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -32.32% -23.86% NanoString Technologies -53.47% -68.96% -24.15%

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidate include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases. The company's early research pipeline include KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and pan cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, human organ transplant, human and mouse metabolic pathway, and human and mouse fibrosis panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Oregon Health & Science University for the development of novel GeoMxÂ® Digital Spatial Profiler protein assays to spatially profile breast cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

