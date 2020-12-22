Contrasting Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 23.04% 10.64% 3.77% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $282.56 million 1.73 $58.00 million N/A N/A Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

