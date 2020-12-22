Contrasting ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) & Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ZST Digital Networks alerts:

10.5% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of ZST Digital Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ZST Digital Networks has a beta of -2.18, meaning that its share price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 3.99, meaning that its share price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZST Digital Networks and Energous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZST Digital Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZST Digital Networks and Energous’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energous $200,000.00 394.24 -$38.40 million ($1.27) -1.39

ZST Digital Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energous.

Profitability

This table compares ZST Digital Networks and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A Energous -13,071.48% -171.68% -136.99%

ZST Digital Networks Company Profile

ZST Digital Networks, Inc. engages in supplying digital and optical network equipment and providing installation services to cable system operators in China, as well as in providing GPS location and tracking services to local logistics and transportation companies in China. It offers a line of IPTV devices that are used to provide bundled cable television, Internet, and telephone services to residential and commercial customers. The company has assisted in the installation and construction of approximately 400 local cable networks in approximately 90 municipal districts, counties, townships, and enterprises. ZST Digital Networks has also launched a commercial line of vehicle tracking devices utilizing its GPS tracking technologies and support services for transport-related enterprises to track, monitor, and optimize their businesses. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Zhengzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ZST Digital Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZST Digital Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.