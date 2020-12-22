Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) & Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Financial Review

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Copart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Copart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Copart and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 5 7 0 2.58 Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59

Copart currently has a consensus price target of $99.11, suggesting a potential downside of 18.88%. Vroom has a consensus price target of $59.58, suggesting a potential upside of 42.89%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than Copart.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 30.39% 26.79% 19.20% Vroom N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copart and Vroom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $2.21 billion 13.08 $699.91 million $2.57 47.54 Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Summary

Copart beats Vroom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copart

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

