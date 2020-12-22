Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

GLW opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 179.75, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Corning by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 62,361 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

