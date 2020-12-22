Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $3.06. Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 87,114 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The company has a market cap of C$388.08 million and a PE ratio of -19.44.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$46,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,700,576.80. Also, Senior Officer Peggy Wu sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total value of C$66,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,052,306.30. Insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,279 in the last three months.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

