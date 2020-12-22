COTI Hits One Day Volume of $8.42 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $31.87 million and $8.42 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins.

COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

