Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $357.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.21.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.72 and its 200-day moving average is $290.53. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.25 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $369.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,214 shares of company stock valued at $51,912,099. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $22,193,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.