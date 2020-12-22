COVA (COVA) Hits Market Cap of $446,321.71

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. COVA has a market cap of $446,321.71 and approximately $230,579.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. In the last week, COVA has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00140229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00724199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00176688 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00379956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00105608 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

