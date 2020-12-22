Critical Comparison: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) versus ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group 6.37% 9.43% 1.47% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for James River Group and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

James River Group currently has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.09%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares James River Group and ProSight Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $907.13 million 1.65 $38.34 million $1.40 34.83 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.25

ProSight Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than James River Group. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of James River Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

James River Group beats ProSight Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

